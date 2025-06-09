Emma Navarro saves match point, wins in London

[Source: Reuters]

Third-seeded Emma Navarro saved a match point before rallying to win as Americans went 3-0 in the second round of the HSBC Championships in London.

Navarro rallied for a 1-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory against Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, who had a 5-4 lead in the second set and a 4-2 lead in the ensuing tiebreak.

Navarro advanced to the quarterfinal against compatriot and No. 8 seed Amanda Anisimova, who was a 6-1, 6-3 winner over Britain’s Sonay Kartal in 64 minutes.

No. 2 seed Madison Keys joined them in the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-2 win against Russian qualifier Anastasia Zakharova.

Down an early break at 3-1, Keys won 11 of the next 13 games. Germany’s Tatjana Maria also reached the final eight with a 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-1 upset of sixth-seeded Czech Karolina Muchova.

Libema Open

Canadian qualifier Carson Branstine, ranked No. 231 in the world, pulled off a 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 upset of top-seeded Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the first round in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

The stunning victory over the defending champion, in a match that was suspended Tuesday and resumed Wednesday, came in the first WTA main draw match of the 24-year-old Branstine’s career.

No. 2 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova defeated fellow Russian Anna Blinkova 6-0, 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals.

Up next for Alexandrova is another countrywoman in No. 8 seed Veronika Kudermetova, who ousted Belgium’s Greet Minnen 6-4, 6-1 in 74 minutes.

Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto also moved into the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 7-6 (4) defeat of Bernarda Pera. Winners in first-round matches on Wednesday included Maria Sakkari of Greece and Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania.

