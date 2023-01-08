Djokovic through to final in Adelaide

Novak Djokovic

Former world number one Novak Djokovic’s preparations for the Australian Open continued as he beat world number seven Daniil Medvedev to reach the Adelaide International final.

The 35-year-old is yet to drop a set in Adelaide, beating Medvedev 6-3, 6-4 this morning.

Djokovic will face American Sebastian Korda in tomorrow’s final.

The Australian Open begins on the 16th of this month and Djokovic is targeting a 10th title in Melbourne, which would be a men’s record-equaling 22nd Grand Slam win.

The world number five, Djokovic, is featuring in his first tournament in Australia after beimg deported last year because of his Covid-19 vaccine status.

His visa ban has now been overturned.