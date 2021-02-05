Djokovic and Kyrgios through to next round

Novak Djokovic survived a scare against Frances Toafoe during day three at the Australian Open.

The defending champion and world number one Djokovic managed to overcome Tiafoe to add another win to his name.

Meanwhile, Australian Nick Kyrgios produced a thrilling five-set win over Ugo Humbert in front of a rowdy John Cain Arena.

Article continues after advertisement

Home fans did not let up as they cheered a Kyrgios fightback from 5-4 down in the fourth set, before seeing him through a tie-break and, somehow, a winning fifth set.

Kyrgios has often said that the John Cain Arena, which is open to general ticket-holders, is his favorite to play on because of the atmosphere.