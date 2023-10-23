Cornish to make regional debut at Pacific Games

Eighteen-year-old Storm Cornish

Eighteen-year-old Storm Cornish, a homeschooled student from Savusavu now residing in Lautoka, will be making his regional debut at the Pacific Games this year.

Cornish recently showcased his talent by winning both the men’s singles and doubles at the Vodafone Suva Tennis Open competition.

He is now set to represent the country for the first time at the Pacific Games.

Despite the challenges of juggling his studies with an American online program, Cornish remains determined to succeed.

As the sole tennis player in his family, his unexpected journey in the sport has been a rewarding one.

“I wanted to skip extracurricular one day after school and I kinda just started playing tennis and I got pretty good at it pretty quick and I started taking it very seriously and now I’m here.”

Representing his country at the Pacific Games is a dream come true for Cornish, who never thought such an opportunity would arise.

Alongside seven other talented athletes, he will proudly represent his nation in the Solomon Islands next month.

The Pacific games will be from the 19th of November to the 2nd of December.