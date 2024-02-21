Alcaraz to have tests on injured ankle after Rio Open retirement

Carlos Alcaraz [Source: Reuters]

World number two Carlos Alcaraz is to have tests on his ankle after sustaining an injury that forced him to retire from his Rio Open first-round match against Thiago Monteiro on Tuesday.

Alcaraz needed medical attention after twisting his right ankle on the second point of the contest, but the 20-year-old returned to the court a little later with heavy strapping.

He played through the pain and managed to break Brazilian Monteiro’s serve but retired after being broken in the next game as the match ended with the score at 1-1.

Article continues after advertisement

Top seed Alcaraz won the Rio title in 2022 and was runner-up last year when he lost to Briton Cameron Norrie. He arrived in Rio after losing to Chilean Nicolas Jarry in the semi-finals of last week’s Buenos Aires Open.

Alcaraz announced earlier on Tuesday that he would play at the Queen’s Club Championships before defending his Wimbledon title in July.

The twice-major champion will hope to be fit enough to defend his Indian Wells title next month.