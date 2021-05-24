Home

Athletics

Team Fiji Paralympic Team in high spirits

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 16, 2021 6:33 am

Having already coached a Paralympic gold medalist, Freddy Fatiaki is optimistic of a good outing at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

With nine more days for the international competition, Fiji is fielding two Paralympians- Iosefo Rakesa and Inosi Matea in Tokyo.

Team coach Freddy Fatiaki says spirits are high as they prepare to leave our shores.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“I do believe that he will perform to the best of his ability and yes I’m sure if we place our cards right we should be on the podium come our game day”

Fatiaki says they are expecting to face a number of experienced athletes.

 

“I would say the competitors with his classification are much more mature, are much more older than him with the experience that they have that’ll be the challenges that we face”

The Paralympic Games begins on the 24th of this month. Team Fiji will leave in two weeks.

 

