Team Fiji athletes to be fully vaccinated before Tokyo

Team Fiji athletes and staff will be fully vaccinated before they leave for the Tokyo Olympic Games next month.

Chef de Mission, Patrick Bower has confirmed to FBC Sports that all the athletes whether in the country or out, will have to go through their second dose before arriving in Japan.

Chef de Mission, Patrick Bower says while competing at the Olympic Games is highly anticipated, health and safety must come first for Team Fiji.

“All the admin and some who are here who had the first vaccination cause most of the athletes are in Australia, well a bulk of them, and they will get their vaccination in Australia before arriving back in Fiji.”

Bower says they are in touch with the Australian government who will facilitate the vaccination program for Fijian athletes.

A few Team Fiji athletes and officials were at Twomey Hospital this morning to get their second dose of the AstraZeneca Vaccine.

FASANOC Chief Executive, Lorraine Mar says the athletes are well on track.

“We’ve made this arrangement so, for the first jab and now we just want to make sure that everyone gets the second jab so that it will be a lot safer for us when we’re traveling as well as when we get to japan.”

The Olympic Games is 37 days away and so far only two sports have qualified for Tokyo.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics is scheduled to run from July 23 to August 8, before the Paralympics take place between August 24 and September 5.