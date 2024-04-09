Takayawa elected as Executive for CJA

Alisi Olelagi Takayawa [Source: Fiji Judo Association/Facebook]

Fiji Judo’s Alisi Olelagi Takayawa has been elected as an Executive Member of the Commonwealth Judo Association.

She was elected during the association’s congress in Malta.

In a Facebook post, the Fiji Judo Association has expressed pride in Takayawa’s international recognition, citing her dedication and passion.

The Association has congratulated Takayawa and thanked her for ongoing support as she continues to represent the country globally.