Tailevu Naitasiri veterans make winning debut

In their very first appearance at the RC Manubhai/APCO Coatings International Veterans Tournament, Tailevu Naitasiri kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 win over Navua veterans this morning.

The match took place at the Fiji FA headquarters in Vatuwaqa today, setting a positive tone for the newcomers.

Naitasiri’s goal came from former Labasa and Tailevu Naitasiri representative Nalinesh Reddy.

Article continues after advertisement

Coach and player Akilesh Ram reveals that they prepared for two weeks.

He explains the team comprises of friends who simply wanted to reconnect, have fun, and enjoy playing football together.

“Thanks to our sponsors who provided us with everything we need in a very short notice. We spoke to 2 or 3 people then the group extended. We went to their homes to talk about the tournament.”

He also adds that many of the recruited players are new to the veterans’ tournament scene, participating for the first time.

Adding to the team’s dynamic, one player, over the age of 55, even played for more than 20 minutes in their opening match.

With this impressive start, Tailevu Naitasiri veterans are now looking ahead, hoping to qualify for the finals, which are scheduled to be held this Sunday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

In other matches, Nasinu Masters edged Suva Masters 1-0 while Nasinu Legends secured a solid 2-0 win over Suva Legends.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.