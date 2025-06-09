Swimming duo smash personal best at World Juniors

[Source: Fiji Swimming facebook/ Facebook]

Team Fiji made a splash on the opening day of the World Aquatics Junior Championships in Otopeni, with standout performances from Thaddeus Kwong and Eden Waqainabete in the 100m backstroke.

Kwong delivered a sensational swim, clocking a personal best of 1:02.44.

His time not only marked a career milestone but also smashed the 15–16 Fiji Aquatics Age Group Record, putting him firmly on the radar of international competition.

Eden Waqainabete also impressed, winning her heat in a season-best 1:09.69.

Her strong showing underlines her growing reputation as one of Fiji’s most promising young swimmers.

With such performances leading the way, Team Fiji Aquatics has signalled a strong start to the championships, giving fans and teammates plenty to cheer about.

In other events todays, Jonalese Vatubua will compete in the women’s 100m freestyle before joining Kwong, Waqainabete and Reuben Taylor in the mixed 4x100m relay.

