Suva Bowling plans for Business House Competition

Suva Bowling Club is working around the clock to ensure that some of its competition get underway when the greenlight is given for sports to resume.

Top on the agenda is its annual Business House Competition, that is usually held this month, but the pandemic has hindered the Club’s plans.

Suva Bowling Club Secretary, Astral Smith says they want to get atleast one Business House competition started by next month.

“We’re are hoping that we can get two business house competition, but looks like we will have only one because it is a six week competition and business houses have a stand down period by the end of November.”

However, the club will have to work around certain measures if it plans to host a competition that has more than 30 teams participating.