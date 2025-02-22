Western Force hold on to break away drought against Brumbies

[Source: Super Rugby]

The Western Force have cracked a 14-year drought in Canberra to shock the Brumbies with a 45-42 victory in the first Australian derby of the Super Rugby Pacific season.

The Force overcame four yellow cards to open their season with two victories for the first time in Super history, coming after their home win over Moana Pasifika in round one.

They reclaimed the lead in the 75th minute when reserve hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa burrowed over after 18 phases, and they managed to hold out the desperate home side for a famous victory.

It looked like it would be match the visitors would remember for all the wrong reasons after letting slip a 21-0 lead midway through the first half.

Hooker Nic Dolly, wingers Harry Potter and Dylan Pietsch and Carlo Tizzano all crossed, with the Force playing with intent and purpose.

The home side were bolstered by the inclusion of four Wallabies in Allan Alaalatoa, James Slipper, Tom Wright and Len Ikitau, who sat out their round-one win in Suva, but the Brumbies looked unsettled early on, making uncharacteristic mistakes.

There was still a healthy 28-14 buffer at halftime, but the Force’s poor discipline started to undo their good work.

The Brumbies scored three tries either side of halftime, while Force No.8 Reed Prinsep was off the field for a clumsy tackle that also left flanker Tom Hooper ruled out of the match with concussion.

Winger Corey Toole crossed in the 53rd minute to give the home side the lead for the first time, but five minutes later flying Force recruit Pietsch was in for his second.

Brumbies No.8 Charlie Cale bagged his second for his team to again go ahead, then the Force lost both skipper Jeremy Williams and Nicholas Champion de Crespigny to yellow cards.

Playing with only 13 men for five minutes and trailing 42-38, it appeared the visitors would be denied.

But they showed their grit to hammer the home side’s line, before Paenga-Amosa came up with the match-winner.

Western Force 45 (Tries: Pietsch 2, Dolly, Potter, Tizzano, Paenga-Amosa; Cons: Donaldson 5, Burey; Pens: Donaldson) def ACT Brumbies 42 (Tries: Cale 2, Muirhead, Meredith, Toole, Saumaisue; Cons: R.Lonergan 6)

Brumbies: 15 Tom Wright, 14 Andy Muirhead, 13 Len Ikitau, 12 Ollie Sapsford, 11 Corey Toole, 10 Declan Meredith, 9 Ryan Lonergan (captain), 8 Charlie Cale, 7 Luke Reimer, 6 Rory Scott, 5 Tom Hooper, 4 Nick Frost, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Billy Pollard, 1 James Slipper.

Replacements: 16 Lachlan Lonergan, 17 Blake Schoupp, 18 Rhys van Nek, 19 Lachlan Shaw, 20 Tuaina Taii Tualima, 21 Harrison Goddard, 22 Jack Debreczeni, 23 Hudson Creighton

Western Force: 15 Mac Grealy, 14 Dylan Pietsch, 13 Sio Tomkinson, 12 Hamish Stewart, 11 Harry Potter, 10 Ben Donaldson, 9 Nic White, 8 Reed Prinsep, 7 Carlo Tizzano, 6 Nick Champion de Crespigny, 5 Darcy Swain, 4 Jeremy Williams (captain), 3 Tom Robertson, 2 Nic Dolly, 1 Marley Pearce.

Replacements: 16 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 17 Ryan Coxon, 18 Atu Moli, 19 Sam Carter, 20 Will Harris, 21 Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, 22 Max Burey, 23 George Poolman.