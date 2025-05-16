Valetini ruled out due to injury

Kemueli Valetini

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson has made a few changes to his starting line-up for tomorrow’s clash against the Western Force.

Kemueli Valetini, who was originally named to start at fly-half, has been ruled out of the match due to injury.

As a result, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, who was set to start at fullback, will shift into the fly-half role.

Selestino Ravutaumada comes off the bench to start at fullback.

The Drua will host the Force at Churchill Park in Lautoka, with kick-off scheduled for 3:35 pm.

Catch all the action live on FBC Sports.

