Valetini ruled out due to injury

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson has made a few changes to his starting line-up for tomorrow’s clash against the Western Force.
Kemueli Valetini, who was originally named to start at fly-half, has been ruled out of the match due to injury.
As a result, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, who was set to start at fullback, will shift into the fly-half role.
Selestino Ravutaumada comes off the bench to start at fullback.
The Drua will host the Force at Churchill Park in Lautoka, with kick-off scheduled for 3:35 pm.
Catch all the action live on FBC Sports.
