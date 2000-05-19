Tough Reds await Drua return

Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson is already looking ahead to their final round clash against the Queensland Reds next week, following a bye this weekend.

With the Reds eyeing a top-four finish, Jackson expects a fierce contest to end their Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

He also acknowledged how competitive this year’s tournament has become, with only a few points separating teams from finals contention.

“The challenge is Super Rugby. It doesn’t matter what side it is… This competition is so tight. We’re going to finish probably only two points below where we were last year and that just shows it.”

Jackson highlights how the competition has evolved, with teams needing consistent performances to reach the knockout stages.

“Two years ago we were in the top eight, this year you’re not. That’s the state of the competition. I love it,” he added. “We’ve been in the last two years very lucky to be in the quarters. I think the way the situation is, you need to win enough games to go on to those quarters.”

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side will have their annual awards night this weekend in Nadi.

