Reece break Super Rugby’s all time try scoring record

[Source: Crusaders/ Facebook]

Fiji-born Crusaders winger Sevu Reece is now the all-time try-scoring record holder in Super Rugby.

This is after the Crusaders beat the Highlanders in a nail-biting match, 15-12.

The Kadavu man etched himself into the Super Rugby history books in the first quarter as the hosts took a 10-0 lead, scoring his 66th try.

Reece scored the opening try in the 14th minute after planting the ball down at the side of the ruck amid confusion.

However, it took the TMO’s interjection for the play to be checked, which showed enough evidence after minutes of checking to award Reece the try and top spot on the Super Rugby try-scoring table ahead of TJ Perenara.

In another match, the Hurricanes beat Queensland Reds 31-27.

Tonight the Chiefs host Moana Pasifika at 7:05 pm while the Force takes on Waratahs at 9:35 pm in round 15 of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Meanwhile, our Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is on a bye this week.

