Rebels to draw strength from adversity ahead of Drua clash

Melbourne Rebels wing Filipo Daugunu has vowed to channel the team’s emotions into a powerhouse performance against the Swire Shipping Drua tomorrow.

The Rebels, facing an emotional rollercoaster as they left Melbourne for Fiji, after the news of this being their last Super Rugby Pacific season.

Daugunu says they are determined to use this news as fuel for their upcoming match in Lautoka.

The former Wallabies wing, expresses the team’s resilience in the face of adversity, stating, “It’s tough for them, but they are aiming for a win in Fiji.

“Yeah is going to like give us courage and motivation to play against the Drua and try to beat them because they play hard in Fiji and yeah we are ready.”

However, Daugunu emphasizes the importance of setting aside their feelings and focusing on the task at hand.

The Rebels and Drua have played each other 4 times, with both team wining two games each.

The Drua face the Melbourne Rebels at 2:05pm on Saturday at Churchill Park.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.