People of Fiji show you what rugby means: Byrne

The three years that Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne has spent with the players have taught him one valuable lesson.

In Fiji, rugby is what you do and not who you are.

Byrne says in some other countries rugby is who you are and not what you do.

“The people of Fiji really show you what rugby means, I think we’ve all learned along the way and I think the big thing for me is the enjoyment of the game that everybody has and the willingness to work hard as well is another positive.”



Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne

Over 8000 tickets have been sold for the Drua and Blues Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final clash on Saturday in Auckland.

Byrne is hoping their fans will again be there to back them as it’s their first time at Eden Park.

The Drua takes on the Blues at 7:05pm on Saturday.

You can watch the action live on FBC Sports.