Ikanivere calls for sharper execution

Fijian Drua co-captain Tevita Ikanivere [File Photo]

Fijian Drua co-captain Tevita Ikanivere has called for sharper execution and composure after the team’s home loss to the Crusaders on Saturday.

The hooker pointed to their misfiring lineout as a crucial area that cost them momentum in key phases of the match.

While acknowledging the Crusaders’ strong defensive pressure, Ikanivere says they must take accountability and fix their systems heading into another tough clash.

“I think the Crusaders defended it very well, closing the line. Touch judge never gave us anything, never opened the gap for us, but we just need to work on that.”

He added that responsibility starts with the basics—like accurate throws and synchronized jumping—and that the team needs to lock in quickly to bounce back.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will take on the Highlanders at 7.05 pm this Saturday for round 9 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

