Drua prepare for Force’s homecoming challenge

[File Photo]

The Fijian Drua may be up against a Western Force side coming off a heavy defeat, but the scoreline doesn’t tell the full story.

Despite their 55-33 loss to the Crusaders, Force showed plenty of fight, especially in the opening 45 minutes, and will be eager to bounce back at home.

With standouts like Will Harris, Mac Grealy, and Harry Potter posing a threat, the Drua will need to be at their best to secure their first away win of the season.

Article continues after advertisement

The Force will be refreshed and ready to go in front of their home crowd, making Sunday’s clash in Perth a must-win for both sides.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.