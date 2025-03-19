Drua aim for consistency ahead of Western Force

[File Photo]

The Fijian Drua showed glimpses of brilliance in their last match against the Brumbies, but lapses in key moments proved costly.

As they prepare to take on the Western Force in Perth, head coach Glen Jackson has emphasized the need for an 80-minute performance.

The Drua started strong against the Brumbies, putting together 14 phases early on, but a shaky period before halftime allowed their opponents to capitalize.

“We started really well, putting together some great phases right from the kickoff, but we just missed on the edge of scoring. The second half was impressive in terms of our fightback, but that middle period is where we let ourselves down.”

With an eight-day turnaround and solid preparations in Perth, Jackson believes the team is in a good position to improve.

The Drua will look to put their lessons into action when they take the field against the Force this Sunday.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will take on the Western Force at 6.05 pm this Sunday in Perth for round 6 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

