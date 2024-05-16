Discounted and charter flight for fans

Fans have the opportunity to travel and witness round 14 of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and the Highlanders at Forsyth Barr Stadium next Sunday at a discounted price.

Drua’s Head of Commercial and Marketing Shane Hussein shares his enthusiasm for providing another exclusive experience to the world’s best fans.

He acknowledges the collaboration with their official airline enabling fans to travel from Fiji to Dunedin for the day.

Meanwhile, Dunedin Airport Chief Executive Dan de Bono says this is exciting and they are anticipating the arrival of special passengers to Dunedin.

He highlights that this one-off flight symbolizes the strong bond between Dunedin Airport and its aviation partner, Fiji Airways, fostering an occasion to celebrate the connection between the two communities.

Dunedin Venues Commercial Manager Rachael Jenkins emphasizes the invaluable support of passionate fans, particularly when playing away from home.

Fans can do their package bookings this Saturday at the Fiji Airways tent that will be set up at the HFC Bank Stadium.

The Drua will take on the Reds at 2.05pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.