Super Bowl audience largest-ever for single network telecast

[Source: Reuters]

An estimated 127.7 million viewers tuned in for Sunday’s Super Bowl National Football League championship broadcast by Fox (FOXA.O), opens new tab, the largest audience in TV history for a single-network telecast, the Nielsen ratings agency said.

The figure includes U.S. viewers who watched on the Fox broadcast network, Fox Deportes, Telemundo and the Fox-owned streaming service Tubi in homes and at bars and restaurants.

Viewership for the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles peaked in the second quarter at 137.7 million viewers, Nielsen said.

The Eagles crushed the Chiefs by a score of 40-22. Rapper Kendrick Lamar performed at halftime.

The Super Bowl is the biggest event on U.S. television each year, and its audience has increased in recent years while viewership for much of traditional TV has declined. The previous Super Bowl record was set last year, when 123.7 million people watched the game.

This year, advertisers paid as much as $8 million for 30 seconds of commercial time during the game.