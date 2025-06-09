Sunderland holds City to nil-all draw as title race tightens

[Photo: GETTY IMAGES]

Manchester City’s Premier League title push took a hit after they were held to a goalless draw by a resilient Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, leaving Pep Guardiola’s side four points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

City dominated possession and created chances but were repeatedly denied by a disciplined Sunderland defence and goalkeeper Robin Roefs. An early Bernardo Silva effort was ruled offside, while Erling Haaland failed to convert City’s best opening when he fired straight at Roefs from close range.

Sunderland were far from passive, with Brian Brobbey and Trai Hume both going close before the break as the hosts matched City’s intensity.

The visitors pushed harder after halftime, with Rodri returning from injury, but heroic defending saw Jeremy Doku blocked bravely by Nordi Mukiele, while Josko Gvardiol struck the post.

Despite late pressure from both sides, neither could find a breakthrough. Sunderland claimed a deserved point to maintain their unbeaten home record, while City left Wearside frustrated as Arsenal strengthened their grip on the title race.

