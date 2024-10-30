Sukuna Bowl committee sets ticket sales goal

[File Photo]

The Vodafone Sukuna Bowl Committee is aiming to sell 50% of the main match grandstand tickets in advance.

Committee Chair Jeremaia Waqanisau says with promotions underway and the introduction of e-ticketing, they are hopeful of meeting the goal.

Tickets for netball, volleyball, boxing, and soccer at the National Stadium will be available at the gate.

Article continues after advertisement

However, cricket at Albert Park will be free for spectators.

The committee expects strong attendance across events with these easy ticketing options and is excited for this year’s tournament.

Boxing will be held next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Cricket will be played on Tuesday, netball on Friday and on Saturday there will be touch rugby, rugby league, development and over 40 rugby and servicewomen’s rugby.

The main game will also be played next Saturday at 3 pm.

You can watch boxing on Thursday, as well as rugby league and the main game live on FBC Sports.