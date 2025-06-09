Stolz, Matarugu earn starts for Fijiana XV

Michella'e Stolz [ file photo ]

Young prospect Michella’e Stolz and prop Vika Matarugu have both earned starting spots for the Fijiana 15s in their second Rugby World Cup 2025 match against Scotland this Sunday.

Stolz says she’s grateful to be selected for this week’s game after not being selected last week.

“I’ve been trying to work harder to get picked. And now, I’m just going to do the best I can for my team. I’m looking forward to it, I’m very excited.”

In addition to Stolz and Matarugu, the Fijiana have made a few more exciting changes to the squad.

Veteran Alowesi Nakoci will also be in the backline, while Verenaisi Ditavutu will start at outside center.

After a strong recovery and an intense week of training, the team is eager to showcase its flair and resilience against a physical Scotland outfit.

Head Coach Ioan Cunningham says the team had a smooth transition from York to Manchester and has settled in well to the new environment.

“It’s the beauty of being in a World Cup, not just playing but also adapting to new environments. The girls have settled in well, we had a good recovery session after the Canada match, and training has been very positive. It has set us up nicely for the match against Scotland.”

