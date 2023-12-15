Smith hopes to make Baby Pearls cut

Ateca Smith

Despite residing and playing for a club in the United Kingdom, Ateca Smith always had a dream of representing Fiji in sporting activities.

Smith, who is the granddaughter of the late Ratu Epeli Ganilau and Adi Ateca Mara travelled from the UK to play in the National Academy Tournament.

The 17-year-old adds that the experience of playing alongside the local players has been remarkable.

Smith hopes to give back to her maternal links by playing for the country.

“I’ve always thought I wanted to play netball. As soon as I started, I thought, I want to make it the full way, represent my family, make my family proud, especially my Fijian roots. It’s nice to come home as well after being away for so long.”

Fiji Pearls head coach, Unaisi Rokoura says that Smith brought in a different kind of play to the team.

“In here she has been impressive since day one in terms of our mid court area and that has been something we have been trying to make it work even with the reps, but it’s really good to see that she is coming with a different style of netball.”

Smith is hopeful to be named in the Baby Pearls squad.