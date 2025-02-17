Small jobs to raise funds for Tabadamu 7s

[Photo: Supplied]

The Wailevu Brothers have, in the past few weeks, been working on small jobs around the village to help raise funds for their registration fees, lunch during the two-day tournament and other logistics that need to be covered for their debut at the Tabadamu 7s this weekend.

The team mainly consists of soccer players and are under the guidance of former Fiji football representative Valerio Nawatu.

Nawatu says the players have been coming together and working on small jobs to raise funds to ensure they have everything they need to be able to compete in the competition.

“Last week we were working on a footpath, what we get paid from here will be used to buy our lunch for the two days at the Tabadamu 7s. We have been doing small jobs around, farming, weeding and its good to see the boys put their hearts into it. Sometimes we get paid $50 and other times $100, it’s up to them how much they can give us.”

The former football rep adds that even leading up to the much-anticipated tournament, the young men have been able to give back to the village and community through the work they do to raise money.

The team is entering their fourth week of training this week.

While this tournament will mark their second as a team, they look forward to participating in more tournaments hosted around the country in a bid to fight against the increasing crime rates in Fiji.

The 4th Fiji Bitter Tabadamu Sevens Series will be held this Friday and Saturday at Thompson Park in Navua.

The Tabadamu 7s will be LIVE on FBC 2.

