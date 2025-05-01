Singh question inquiry into Haider's death

Local professional boxer Sebastian Singh is raising serious concerns about the integrity of the Board of Inquiry’s investigation into his brother’s death, Ubaid Haider, alleging that a key component is missing from the process.

Replying to a parliamentary statement by Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru, who announced that the investigation had been concluded, Singh claims the inquiry may be incomplete.

According to Singh, credible sources have confirmed that Freddy Chand, the promoter of the South Pacific Boxing Promotion, is still yet to be interviewed.

In his statement in Parliament on Tuesday, Saukuru said that all protocols were followed during the boxing event, except for the absence of an onsite ambulance.

Singh argues that the minister has prematurely concluded the investigation by focusing solely on the lack of an ambulance, which he says is being cited as the primary cause of death.

“I spoke to someone who is within the investigation and I was told that a preliminary report was given, now that person has gone to the media and told them this is the final report but the promoter has not been interviewed. So how do you give a final report without investigations being completed.”

Singh also believes that the ministry is reluctant to continue the investigation due to the time and effort it would require.

Singh believes that justice is yet to be served for his brother, and he will not stop until he sees it through.

FBC Sports has sent questions to the Youth and Sports Minister in this regard.

