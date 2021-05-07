Home

Rugby League

Silktails thinking of home often

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
May 17, 2021 9:04 am
[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Facebook Page]

While the Kaiviti Silktails are putting up a stunning performance in the Ron Massey Cup competition, the boys are constantly thinking of those back home.

With the second wave of COVID-19 affecting many Fijians, the Silktails are determined to climb up the ladder.

Head Coach Wes Naiqama says the boys want to help in any way they can.

“Before the boys run out I just want them to put a good performance together just so all our families and friends would have some good news and we know how important sport is to the people back home”

Naiqama says the coaching staff are also encouraging players to be strong while away from family.

“The players and the Silktails staff we just want to wish everyone to stay safe and hope the country recovers soon and we’ll just get back to the normal life”

The Kaiviti Silktails are on a bye this week after finishing sixth on the Ron Massey Cup standings.

 

