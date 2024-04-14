Sikivou re-elected

[Source: Supplied]

Candidate Master Taione Sikivou has been re-elected as President of the Fiji Chess Federation for another.

Sikivou was unanimously re-elected at the Annual General Meeting in Suva yesterday.

Other executive members who will lead Fiji Chess are deputy president Ryan Bale, general secretary Goru Arvind and treasurer Reshma Chan.

The vice-presidents are William Robert Raymond Bennion and Roshika Deo, while Luisa Corpuz, Ravikesh Prasad and Prashil Prakash are the general executive members.

Fiji Chess has set April 27 as tentative date for its next tournament.

An official announcement will be made soon and when and where the competition will be held.