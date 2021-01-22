Young Ratu Filise outfit beats Wardens

A young Ratu Filise side defeated Wardens 19-14 in their first match at the Super Series currently underway at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The Namatakula based side was outstanding in the match with many unknown players on show.

Ratu Filise which is one of the clubs in the country to breed their own players shut Wardens out which have the likes of Josua Vakurunabili and Asaeli ‘The Tank’ Tuivuaka.

Article continues after advertisement

The club is slowly rebuilding after most of their seasoned campaigners have joined other teams, however, captain Wame Ratuva says they’ll need to focus on their next games.

“Hats off to the boys for getting together with one heart I know we have a lot to improve on”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ratu Filise will play Yamacia and Jerry Tuwai’s LAR Barbarians in their remaining pool matches.

Former Ratu Kadavulevu School Deans winning fly-half and Fiji 7s squad member Sireli Maqala scored two tries to help his Barbarians side win its first match against Yamacia.

Maqala came off the bench when the Barbarians were trailing 5-15.

He managed to cross over for his first try with less than two minutes remaining before he scored the winner on the stroke of fulltime for the 19-15 win.

In other results, Uluinakau beat Nawaka 12-5 and Dominion Brother lost 7-10 to Army, Raiwasa Taveuni 26-7 Fire, Police Blue 19-0 Wadigi Salvo, Police White 26-7 BLK Stallions, Tabadamu 14-12 Eastern Saints.

The tournament continues at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.