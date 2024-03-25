World Series still a priority: Kolinisau

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau says with all eyes on the Paris Olympics in July, his focus still remains on the World Sevens Series.

Kolinisau says the Hong Kong 7s next weekend is the perfect setting to gauge where his team is at and how to move forward.

The former national 7s captain says he wants to do justice to Fiji’s participation in the sevens circuit, particularly with this being the final time that it will be held at the iconic Hong Kong Stadium before it moves to a new venue next year.

“We’re focusing on Hong Kong, and I’ve been telling the boys if we are going to go to a tournament, we are going to go with the goal to win. I told them we just focus on what is in front of us, we can’t look ahead and forget about the tournaments that are coming up. These are important tournaments and will help us on the road to Paris.”

Kolinisau will name his final squad this week for the Hong Kong 7s, which kicks off next Friday.

Fiji is in Pool A with Australia, Canada and France.