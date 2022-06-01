World 7s Series back bigger and better

A blockbuster World 7s Series competition is set to take place in the 2023 season which features 11 rounds including two Hong Kong 7s events.

The competition is said to be intense as the top spot for Paris Olympic Games will be on offer for the top four women’s and men’s teams in the standings.

The record-breaking 11 rounds of games for the men’s will kick off in Hong Kong from the 4th to the 6th of November.

The Women’s Series includes a record of seven rounds, an increase of one from 2022, and begins in Dubai on the 2nd and 3rd of December.

This will be the first of four consecutive men’s and women’s combined events.

Dubai is followed by Cape Town, South Africa from the 9th to 11th of December before all teams will compete in Hamilton, New Zealand on the 21st and 22nd of January and Sydney, Australia from the 27th to 29th of January.

The men’s Series then lands in Los Angeles, USA which will be held on the 25th and 26th of February.

This will be followed by a combined round in Vancouver, Canada from the 3rd to the 5th of March.

Both men’s and women’s teams then move on to Hong Kong for the traditional blockbuster event on 31 March to the 2nd of April, followed by a men’s round in Singapore on 8th and 9th April.

The women’s Series will reach its conclusion in Toulouse, France as part of a combined event 12th to 14th May, with the men’s finale coming a week later in London, England on 20th to 21st May.