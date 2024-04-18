We still have a lot to learn in defence: Kolinisau

The Fiji Airways Men’s side still has a lot to improve on in their defence.

Coach Osea Kolinisau says this is the main area that stood out for him, following the team’s fifth place finish at the Hong Kong 7s last week,.

Kolinisau says he was particularly disappointed with the team’s last gasp defeat to New Zealand in the cup quarterfinals by 19-12, despite leading 12-7 at halftime.

Article continues after advertisement

“Like I said before, it comes with time. Most of the lessons, the boys will have to learn the hard way, some lessons you can teach them but other lessons they learn when they play and make a mistake and we can then analyse and show them. We have been working on that, especially against New Zealand on making use of our opportunities.”

The team had a training run at Albert Park in Suva yesterday.

The national side is preparing for the Singapore 7s, which will be held on May 3rd-5th.