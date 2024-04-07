We live and die by offloads: Kolinisau

The new Fiji Airways Men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau says they live and die by their offloads.

Kolinisau made the comments after the side lost to New Zealand in the Hong Kong 7s quarter-final last night.

Players threw some 50/50 passes that could’ve gone either way.

Fans took to social media to vent their frustrations after Fiji failed to look after the ball when the game was tied 12-all with a little over a minute left on the clock.

The national coach says they’ll stick with their offloads because that’s how Fiji play.

He says out of 100 offloads, 80% may work but that’s the nature of the game.

“Nobody is perfect, Bolaca threw the ball away but if he connected too, Talacolo was through as well like I said we live by the offload and we will die by offload so it could’ve gone either way but it’s something we’ll learn from and take us forward to the rest of the tournaments.”

The Fiji 7s play South Africa at 7pm tonight in the 5th place playoff.

Our Fijiana meet Canada in the 5th place playoff as well at 6:32pm.

You can watch both games live on FBC TV.