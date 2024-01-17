Vuda Kings Youth withdraws from Coral Coast 7s

McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast Tournament founder, Jay Whyte

There is a late change to the youth competition of the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s, which kicks off tomorrow in Sigatoka.

Youth team, Vuda Kings, have withdrawn from the three-day competition and have been replaced by Barbarians.

Tournament founder Jay Whyte says Vuda Kings has withdrawn due to poor management.

He adds the Barbarians side is based in Sigatoka and have players who featured for Queen Victoria School in last year’s Fiji Secondary Schools Deans competition.

The Coral Coast 7s kicks off at 9:30am tomorrow at Lawaqa Park, beginning with the youths and women’s competition.

The men’s competition starts at 11:40am with the Ambassadors All Stars facing New Zealand Development on Ground 1 while Devo Babas takes on Hollingsworth Ravuka Sharks on Ground 2.

