Two out of two for Fijiana in Cape Town

[Source: HSBC Cape Town 7s / Twitter]

The Fijiana 7s side has recorded two successive wins in pool play at the Cape Town 7s in South Africa.

Fiji defeated Brazil 31-10 in their second game this morning.

Brazil was first on the board less than two minutes into the match with a try.

However, the Fijiana replied with an immediate response through Raijieli Daveua who cut through the defense for their first try.

Ana Maria Naimasi added another try for a 12-5 lead to Fiji at halftime.

Aloesi Nakoci and Lavena Cavuru added another two tries after the break before Brazil ran in for another unconverted try.

Reapi Uluinasau sealed the win with a converted try.

In the first match, the Fijiana defeated Great Britain 19-10.

Naimasi managed to cross the GB tryline two times and Cavuru scored another try.

The team’s last match will be against New Zealand at 11:03 tonight.