Tuwai’s Barbarians outclass Wardens

World Rugby 7s player of the decade Jerry Tuwai guided his LAR Barbarians side to a 31-7 win over Wardens in its second pool match at the first Super Series tournament in Sigatoka.

Tuwai who scored a try in the match led from the front and was instrumental in the win.

One of the highlight of the match was when Tuwai left his Fiji 7s teammate and Wardens rover Asaeli Tuivuaka helpless after a deadly right foot step on his way to the tryline.

Fiji 7s squad member Kitione Salawa scored two tries while Napolioni Ratu also played a good game.

Tuivuaka and Josua Vakurunabili couldn’t help Wardens as they suffered their second loss in the tournament.

The Barbarians and Uluinakau have now won both their pools games which puts them in a better position as the race for the Cup quarterfinals continue.

Uluinakau defeated Dominion Brothers 15-12 and Nawaka 12-5.

In other results, Yamacia 19-12 Ratu Filise, Uluinakau 15-12 Dominion Brothers, Army 10-10 Nawaka, Uluinakau12-5 Nawaka, Dominion Brothers 7-10 Army,

Raiwasa Taveuni 26-7 Fire, Police Blue 19-0 Wadigi Salvo, Police White 26-7 BLK Stallions, Tabadamu 14-12 Eastern Saints,.

The tournament continues at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.