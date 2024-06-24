Tuwai stands ready for the call

Two time Olympic gold medalist Jerry Tuwai during one of their training sessions

Two time Olympic gold medalist Jerry Tuwai says he stands ready for the call to represent the country for the third time at the Olympics.

This after the team was chopped down to 20 over the weekend when the Long Team list was announced with a few more players expected to be dropped from the squad this week.

Tuwai says he is also fighting hard for a spot in the final squad and is doing all he can to catch the eyes of the selectors.

“I’m always ready for the call of our government and of our country to represent our beloved nation in the greatest game in the world – the Olympics. Right now we’ve all been training really hard, I’ve been pushing myself doing everything, diets, physical and running.”

Tuwai says the players have really been impressive and he believes they can bring home the gold from Paris this years.

Meanwhile, the pool draws were announced this morning where Fiji is drawn with France, USA, and Uruguay in Group C.

Group A has New Zealand, Ireland, South Africa and Japan.

Argentina, Australia, Samoa and Kenya are in Group B.

The Fiji women have been drawn with New Zealand, Canada and China in Group A.

Australia, Ireland, Great Britain and South Africa are in Group B, while Group C has France, USA, Japan and Brazil.

The Paris Olympics starts on the 26th of July.