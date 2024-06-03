Tuwai on the field is like having a coach playing: Kolinisau

Jerry Tuwai

The return of double Olympic gold medalist Jerry Tuwai was felt by the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side at the Madrid 7s in Spain.

Tuwai who has been out of action for a year after former coach Ben Gollings said the veteran was not fit at the time showed in Madrid that he he’s definitely back to his usual best.

Coach Osea Kolinisau says it’s like having the coach playing when Tuwai is on the field.

“I’m happy with Jerry, you know Fiji is blessed to have Jerry Tuwai you can see the leadership he brings you know he’s commanding in the field, it’s like having a coach playing with the players and I’m very thankful that Jerry is still willing to go for a third Olympics’.”

Telepathic in the way they offload 🧠 More Fiji Rugby magic in Madrid. 🇫🇯#HSBCSVNS | #HSBCSVNSMAD pic.twitter.com/GjQc2K8t3h — HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) June 2, 2024

The Fiji 7s side won a bronze medal in Madrid this morning after beating New Zealand 17-10 in the third-place playoff.

Fiji lost to France 21-14 in the semifinal.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana finished 7th after a 42-7 victory over Great Britain.

France won the men’s title following a 19-5 win against Argentina while Australia beat France 26-7 to win the women’s trophy.