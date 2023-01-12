Tubarua Youth fell short, Ba River wins

NNN Tubarua Youth took the Australia Schoolboys to the wire but fell short, going down 5-10 in Pool YC of the McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s youth division.

Despite a number of penalties in the dying minutes of the match, the local side could not capitalize as Australia doubled up on defense.

Locked at 5-all in the first spell, it was anybody’s game in the second spell and it was the visitors that strung together a few phases to send Hadley Tonga for his second try.

Article continues after advertisement

In another match, AJ Pallets Ba River defeated First Light Taveuni 20-5.

Matches continue at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and you can watch it live on FBC Sports HD Channel.