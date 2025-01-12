Tikaram announce changes to Marist 7s

[File Photo]

During the launch of the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s last week, Marist Club president Lawrence Tikaram announced several changes to the competition format.

These adjustments include an increase in the number of teams, revised starting times for each day of the tournament, and a significant alteration to the women’s division.

In previous years, the women’s final was always held just before the men’s final on the last day of the competition.

He adds that this particular change was decided upon, as the organizers wanted to give the women the full tradition of a grand 7s final.

“Friday there’s another change to our format, to make it easier for our women ruggers, we are going to have the women’s finals on Friday night at the HFC Bank Stadium, giving them the full coverage they deserve. There’s also another change to the timings, we will start a little early this year, at 7.30am on all three games. But it also gives us enough time to have quality matches at daylight as well.”

He is calling out to teams to quickly send in their registrations, which will close on March 7th.

The Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva from March 20th to the 22nd.