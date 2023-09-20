Tietjens, Norton bound for Sigatoka

Dan Norton and Sir Gordon Tietjens [Source: Planet Rugby]

Former New Zealand sevens coach, Sir Gordon Tietjens, and former England star, Dan Norton, have been unveiled as the ambassadors for the forthcoming McDonald’s Fiji’s Coral Coast Sevens, slated for January 18th to 20th at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

A historic moment awaits Tietjens in January as he becomes the inaugural coach to be inducted into the ‘Walk of Fame.’ Expressing his deep sense of honor, he will be the 15th inductee and the first coach to join the Rugby Town Hall of Fame.

Tietjens expressed his profound gratitude, describing his feelings as very honored to receive this prestigious recognition.

Norton, equally thrilled, expressed his excitement at being chosen as the tournament ambassador for 2024 and is eagerly looking forward to his maiden visit to Fiji.

Tournament director Jay Whyte emphasized the pivotal role that tournament ambassadors play in promoting the event both locally and globally, elevating the tournament’s profile.

He also revealed that fans will have the exclusive opportunity to meet Tietjens and Norton in person as they participate in the diverse array of activities planned for the week.