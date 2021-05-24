There's a huge pressure: Baber

The Fiji 7s side may have just competed in one international tournament in the last 17 months but that’s not an excuse according to Head Coach Gareth Baber.

Baber revealed to World Rugby there’s huge pressure but it’s an expected process and it’s been mentioned to him every day for the last five years.

He says he gets some sort of indication of exactly what is expected of him from the country.

The Welshman says even though you were playing on the World Rugby Series and things, the expectation is always that you go and front up, and win gold and that’s the challenge for him.



[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Baber adds the players are fully aware of that, they’ve grown up in Fiji, they know exactly what the media will cover and where the scrutiny will lie so for the team it is really just the next job of work that they’ve got to do.

Meanwhile, Baber and Team Fiji will move into the Olympic Games village tomorrow before the opening ceremony on Friday where Jerry Tuwai and Fijiana captain Rusila Nagasau are the flag bearers.

The men’s sevens rugby competition starts next Monday with Fiji taking on hosts Japan at 12pm in the first pool match followed by Canada at 8pm on the same day and the last group game against Great Britain next Tuesday at 12:30pm.