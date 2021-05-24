Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Ending the COVID-19 outbreak requires commitment|Number of elderly dying from COVID-19 worries authorities|Fijians with severe COVID-19 symptoms to visit designated facilities|Fiji privileged to secure vaccine for pregnant women: Raj|COVID-19 vaccination continues in Taveuni|Families in isolation receive food assistance|Over 1,000 new cases and 12 deaths|Seven-day daily test positivity stands at 26%|Ministry yet to comment on new CWM hospital video|Minister acknowledges parental support|USP prioritizes the safety of students and staff|Outrigger Resort steps up to assist families in isolation|Increasing COVID cases and death a concern|Lautoka to have drive-through vaccination tomorrow|67 handed infringement notices for not wearing masks|Long lines for Nadi Airport vaccination drive-through|FTA members told to make informed choices|Massive surge in farmers population|Nukubalavu Village in Savusavu remains closed to all visitors|Nausori Residents praise vaccination drive-through|RFMF to receive sanitisers as COVID-19 fight continues|FNU Vaccination Drive-through deferred|113 deaths in total now as fatalities continue to rise|Seven-day average of new cases continues upward trend|13.4 % of the target population fully vaccinated|
Full Coverage

Sevens

There's a huge pressure: Baber

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 21, 2021 12:53 pm
[Source: Fiji Rugby]

The Fiji 7s side may have just competed in one international tournament in the last 17 months but that’s not an excuse according to Head Coach Gareth Baber.

Baber revealed to World Rugby there’s huge pressure but it’s an expected process and it’s been mentioned to him every day for the last five years.

He says he gets some sort of indication of exactly what is expected of him from the country.

Article continues after advertisement

The Welshman says even though you were playing on the World Rugby Series and things, the expectation is always that you go and front up, and win gold and that’s the challenge for him.


[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Baber adds the players are fully aware of that, they’ve grown up in Fiji, they know exactly what the media will cover and where the scrutiny will lie so for the team it is really just the next job of work that they’ve got to do.

Meanwhile, Baber and Team Fiji will move into the Olympic Games village tomorrow before the opening ceremony on Friday where Jerry Tuwai and Fijiana captain Rusila Nagasau are the flag bearers.

The men’s sevens rugby competition starts next Monday with Fiji taking on hosts Japan at 12pm in the first pool match followed by Canada at 8pm on the same day and the last group game against Great Britain next Tuesday at 12:30pm.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.