Team to march into camp

The Fiji Sports Council U20 7s side will be marching into camp on January 5th as they prepare for an upcoming tour to New Zealand in the coming months.

Selections were by former national 7s great and FSC U20 Sireli Bobo from the Fiji Sports Council U20 7s Series, from where an 18-member side was named earlier this month.

The FSC U20 7s Rugby Tournament started at Thompson Park in Navua in the beginning of November, and was held in Sigatoka, Savusavu and Rakiraki before concluding at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The extended side features players from Ca’au, AJ Pallet, Dominion Brothers, Namara, Vatukoro, Saint Theresa, Village Boys and PSM Aflame Brothers.