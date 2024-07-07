Sevens

Team Fiji stamps mark

Indra Singh Manager News [email protected]

July 25, 2024 4:14 pm

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Team Fiji’s men’s rugby sevens side has stamped its mark at the Paris Olympics after day one.

Fiji have scored the most tries in the tournament after two sessions of play with 12 touch downs and and are the top point scorers on 78 points.

Speedster Iowane Teba tops the point-scoring charts with 20.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji’s winning run at the Olympic Games now stretches to 14 matches and it is the only side to score five tries in a half at Paris 2024 with their six tries against USA all scored by different players.

Fiji, New Zealand, Ireland, Argentina and Australia have also secured their passage to the knockout phase with perfect starts on day one.

A total of 69 tries and 437 points were scored on day one at Paris 2024.

The second session saw one less try scored than in the opening six matches with 34 and 216 points compared to 35 tries and 221 points.

 

Loganimasi’s dream becomes a reality

More claims in Pryde saga

Click Here for Fiji 7s in Paris

Qereqeretabua reaffirms commitment

Fijian brands shine at Auckland Food Show 2024

Floriculture, a box of treasure

Nacuqu thrilled by return to Fijian flair

Plea dates shift for drug dealers

MOU strengthens human rights oversight in prisons

Son’s courage and hope uplifts family

Singh stresses importance of social unity

Team Fiji stamps mark

Typhoon Gaemi barrels through Taiwan, killing two, heads to Chinese coast

Jamie Lee Curtis to get honorary AFI doctorate

Fox News proposes Trump, Harris debate on Sept. 17

'Shogun,' 'The Bear' pile up nominations for TV Emmys

From 4,000 My Little Pony toys to quilts

Meta removes 63,000 Instagram accounts in Nigeria

Salman Rushdie's alleged attacker faces federal terrorism charges

Proud moment for Nasova’s family

Actor Johnny Depp turns to tarot to inspire art collection

President commends Fiji 7s men's

Labasa hopes intense preparations will help them defend title

Harris calls on Black women to help power campaign

Gold for Ness

Fiji Navy to recruit 116 new personnel

Inmate surrenders suspected marijuana during dental visit

New video of aftermath of Trump assassination attempt

Nigerian artist aims at world record for largest individual drawing

Cyclists rally for Cure Kids Fiji oxygen project

Cook Islands Police call off search for Fijian national

Rapist dad sent to jail

MoH encourages proper channels for complaints

More focus towards mangrove restoration

Fiji 7s bound for quarters

Typhoon Gaemi strengthens as it nears Taiwan, two dead

Snoop Dogg to learn new tricks in Paris Olympics coverage

Taylor Swift lends personal items to UK's V&A

Netanyahu speech draws thousands of protesters to the US Capitol

John Abraham and Sharvari's Vedaa trailer to release on July 29

Shah Rukh Khan honored with exclusive gold coin by Paris’ Grevin Museum

Plane crash at Nepal's Kathmandu airport kills 18; captain survives

FSSRU anticipate sell-out at North Deans play-off

Fiji turns on magic in Paris

Fans can expect quality football

UNAIDS urges investment in HIV prevention

Gauff to be team USA's flag bearer in Paris

Argentina falls 2-1 to Morocco, France cruises

Weak cyber laws persist in the Pacific: Tabuya

HIEs can assist in drug war: Chand

Termination is short-term fix: Dr Nakarawa

Momotaro demands action to protect women and girls

Financial audit of Walesi to be completed next month

Israel carries out new raids in Gaza as Netanyahu visits US

Kolinisau reminds team to calm down

Fiji dominates Paris Olympics 7s opener

Water disruption in Colo-i-Suva village resolved

Meli Bainimarama sent behind bars

Never in my wildest dreams says Tuwai

Commodore Tawake lauds personnel, reforms in Navy imminent

All Saints driven by faith, not size: Waidavedave

Kamikamica calls for action towards childhood cancer

Heavy rain and coastal inundation alert in force

MoH encourages proper channels for complaints

Open discussion needed to combat human trafficking

Waqabaca applies for FDB CEO role

High expectations for Navua at BOG

Meli Bainimarama convicted for domestic violence

St Annes prepares for netball tour

Macron will look to form new government in mid-August, after Olympics

Short of female free divers, Japanese sea festival turns to volunteers

Drug issues top Ba Provincial Council meeting agenda

New Zealand report Canada to IOC after drone incident

Police investigate alleged break-in

France flaunts its baguettes with scratch-and-sniff stamps

Kishore Kumar pleads not guilty

Niger says 15 soldiers killed by armed militants

Tuwai, Dupont make 7s headlines

BBC sorry for any poor experiences on "Strictly Come Dancing"

Qiliho can be reinstated if he wins appeal

Fiji reaching a breaking point: Rev Tugi

World recorded hottest day on July 21

PM maintains stance on Fukushima discharge

Macuata leads environmental awareness dialogue

Radrodro urges HR Department to fill vacant posts

French police arrest man who planned attack during Olympics

Barcelona cannot absorb infinite tourism growth, needs curbs

Special bond between Kolinisau and Commander Jerry

Death toll from Ethiopian landslides jumps to 229

NGO Coalition applauds ICJ ruling on Israel-Palestine

Runway incident in Gau classified as an accident

Artist swaps British Museum coin with fake

Four remanded for alleged robbery

E-ticketing system for smooth operations at BOG

Tokyo brewer uses music, modern methods to counter climate impact

Government Call Center receives over 10,000 calls

US Secret Service chief resigns following Trump assassination attempt

More than 100 boxers expected to compete

Fiji 7s ready

They'll throw the kitchen sink at us: Kolinisau

PM urges Fijians to reduce reliance on Government aid

May urges global action on drowning

QVS to work on game management

Harris Leads Trump 44%-42% in US presidential race

Pratap aware of Navua's threat

FRCS on track to achieve revenue collection target

Skipper happy with side

BSP opens $4m Nadi Central Business Center and Branch

Women and elders vital for progress says Boseiwaqa

Swimming showdown to light up Paris opening night

Reporting mechanism to enhance preservation of resources

Murray says Paris Olympics will be final tournament

New partnership to enhance women's health services

Pacific Police Forces enhance skills at INTERPOL training

Tubuna highlights Fiji’s dedication to Pacific biodiversity

Harris clinches democratic nomination

UK Warplane Capability Key Amid Defence Review: Starmer

Volatabu demands stronger anti-drug efforts

Olympics come early for Team Fiji's youngest athlete

CAAF investigates plane incident in Gau

PIF backs mission to New Caledonia

Miller backs Fiji 7s side

Modi faces balancing act in post-election budget

PINCCER pushes for Pacific consumer database

Tabuya highlights women’s issues

Summer has melted my love for Barbie

Rabuka apologizes to the people of Rewa

Discussions held on dedicated drug rehabilitation center

Drought fuels Rewa’s hunger

NFA concerned with spate of fires

Boseman's last Tweet Supported Kamala Harris

Israel re-enters Khan Younis, 70 killed after evacuation order

CrowdStrike shares hit again as IT disruption continues

Our biggest rivals are ourselves: Kolinisau

Fiji’s perfect record at the Olympics

First thing first for Cuvu College

Extra boost for Rewa ahead of BOG

FCS expects release of 100 inmates amid legislative review

Suspended DPP salary standoff

The Simpsons credited again for predicting American politics

Water catchment leakage affects Korotari residents

Kiran reaffirms commitment to empowering rural women

Plans to enhance pre-departure training for workers

House calls for secret service chief's resignation

Tuwai, Daveua named captains

LeBron James named team USA flag bearer for Paris Games

Google scraps plan to remove cookies from Chrome

Government committed to responsive governance

Blinken strengthens US ties in Asia amid domestic uncertainty

Fijian delegation accorded traditional welcome

U.S. Olympic Athletes Debut on Roblox

Gunman kills six in Croatia nursing home shooting

PM congratulates Bank of Baroda

Aubrey Plaza Attends WNBA All-Star Game Despite Torn ACL

Year-Five student raises funds to combat illicit drugs

Ministry declares end to leptospirosis and dengue outbreaks

Tuwai acknowledges freedom given by Kolinisau

Three arrested in dramatic Tacirua Heights raid

RFMF strengthens anti-drug policies for Fiji-based personnel

Discipline still an issue for Tailevu North

Labasa banks on Suva based fans

Nabouwalu Township Project depends on collaboration

Pelosi backs Harris for White House run

Dr Nakarawa emphasizes on transforming prison industries

Messi ruled out for MLS All-Star Game after Copa injury

PA caucus reviews its plans

US-Australia rivalry to light up Paris pool

MoE launches new website

Values enrich communities: Singh

Staff raise concerns with Forestry Minister

Backed by Biden, Harris moves to lock up White House bid

Mocenacagi finally makes it

Alleged heroine smuggler has charges withdrawn

Taiwan starts annual war games

Man fronts court for allegedly sexually assaulting minors

Murder accuse reveals assaulting victim in video interview

Inaugural U18 play-offs in the North

Ali stresses on fair marketplace at PINCCER conference

PM reaffirms commitment to resilient Pacific

Michael King, Padres baffle Guardians

HDFC Bank Shares Rise on Improved Margins

Fiji and Jiangsu strengthen partnership

Fijian national killed in Sydney

Ranbir Kapoor Reflects on Cheating Allegations and Breakups

Bridge collapses in China killing 15 after flash floods

Warriors Reluctant to Trade Podziemski for Markkanen

Young Kula's squad named

Kim Kardashian Reveals Son's Vitiligo

PM commends Nippon Foundation

China, Philippines Reach Deal on South China Sea Resupply Missions

RFMF's role in drug fight requires ministerial decisions

Rabuka highlights trust restoration

Acharya Pramod Krishnan sends legal notice to filmmakers for hurting Hindu sentiments

Kava “dieback” impact worse than COVID-19

Harris Secures Delegates and Democrat State Chair Support

FNPF initiates title release process

Serua targets youths economic engagement

Exciting times for Wu

Gender equality at forefront of Pacific Women’s Conference

Job not done for Marist