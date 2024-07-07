Team Fiji stamps mark

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Team Fiji’s men’s rugby sevens side has stamped its mark at the Paris Olympics after day one.

Fiji have scored the most tries in the tournament after two sessions of play with 12 touch downs and and are the top point scorers on 78 points.

Speedster Iowane Teba tops the point-scoring charts with 20.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji’s winning run at the Olympic Games now stretches to 14 matches and it is the only side to score five tries in a half at Paris 2024 with their six tries against USA all scored by different players.

Fiji, New Zealand, Ireland, Argentina and Australia have also secured their passage to the knockout phase with perfect starts on day one.

A total of 69 tries and 437 points were scored on day one at Paris 2024.

The second session saw one less try scored than in the opening six matches with 34 and 216 points compared to 35 tries and 221 points.