Tamani triple books quarters spot

Terio Tamani [File Photo]

Nippy Terio Tamani shone brightly as the Fiji Airways-sponsored national side triumphed over France with a convincing 40-5 victory at the Dubai 7s.

Tamani, securing a hat trick of tries and successfully converting three kicks, played a pivotal role in propelling Fiji into the quarter-finals.

Captain Joseva Talacolo showcased an outstanding performance, drawing comparisons to the likes of Pio Tuwai for his remarkable combination of footwork, speed, and power, positioning himself as one of the best forwards in recent memory.

Despite an early lead from France, Fiji, under the leadership of Talacolo, seized control of the game.

The first-half highlights included tries from Talacolo, Tamani, and Pilipo Bukayaro, establishing a commanding 21-5 lead at halftime.

In the second half, Tamani and debutant Rupeni Kabu each notched their first series tries.

As Fiji sets its sights on breaking the tournament win drought from the previous season, the leadership of Talacolo becomes even more crucial.

The next challenge awaits against Great Britain at 3:50 am.