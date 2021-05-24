Spirit of giving lives on: Tinai

Residents of Valelevu Hart were over the moon today with the presence of Fijiana 7s bronze medalist, Lavenia Tinai.

Tinai together with the Balgovind Road, Nadawa Humanitarian and Charity Group distributed basic food items and other essentials to the residents of Valelevu Hart.

The Tailevu lass says putting a smile on other’s faces is vital especially in these trying times where COVID-19 continues to batter the country.

“I want to thank Raj and his team for allowing me to be part of this great cause. What they are doing is something we all need particularly with every Fijian facing challenges amid the pandemic. Lending a hand to residence here or whoever shows that we still have that Fijian spirit alive and it brings me so much joy to see their smiling faces.”

The Fijiana 7s star has assured the residence of Valelevu Hart that today won’t be the last day they get to see her.

Founder of the Balgovind Road, Nadawa Humanitarian and Charity Group, Rajesh Lingam says, they distributed 25 food packs, fruits and toiletries today in Valelevu.

10 food packs were also distributed to the residents of Wailea Settlement along with five families in Kinoya, Jittu Estate, Nadawa and Nakasi.