South Africa out to make things right in Canada

The Blitzboks are now ready to bounce back when international rugby sevens return in Canada next week.

After failing to make it beyond the quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics, South Africa returned home frustrated without any medal.

Star forward JC Pretorius admits the healing process was painful at times.

He says they have the chance to put things right on the field.

He adds the Olympics is in the past now and they’re looking forward to playing in the next two tournaments.

The HSBC Canada Sevens events in Vancouver and Edmonton will include 12 men’s teams alongside a ‘Fast Four’ women’s competition.

South Africa will compete with fellow core teams Canada, France, Great Britain, Ireland, Kenya, Spain, and the USA, alongside invitation teams from Chile, Germany, Hong Kong, and Jamaica.

Meanwhile, Argentina, Australia, Fiji, Japan, New Zealand, and Samoa are unable to participate due to travel restrictions.

You can watch the HSBC Vancouver 7s next Saturday and Sunday, live on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.