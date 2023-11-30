Sky Pacific gets series rights

[File Photo]

Digicel Fiji is currently in ongoing discussions with free-to-air television providers regarding the broadcast of the World SVNS Series.

For this weekend’s Dubai Sevens, the exclusive coverage will be available on Sky Pacific.

Having secured the rights for the 2023-2024 series, Digicel Fiji emphasizes that Sky Pacific and the DTV App will serve as the primary platforms for fans to witness the series.

While negotiations with free-to-air providers are underway, Digicel clarifies that, once an agreement is reached, only the super session, occurring on the finals day of each tournament, will be broadcast on the free-to-air channel.

Due to the delayed awarding of broadcast rights, the possibility for free-to-air channels to air the super session matches may commence from the Cape Town tournament onward.

Digicel Fiji assures that further details about these developments will be shared as discussions progress.

Farid Mohammed, the CEO of Digicel Fiji, expresses enthusiasm about delivering exceptional value as the go-to hub for sports entertainment.

He anticipates that the revamped series will offer an immersive and engaging sports viewing experience for fans nationwide.